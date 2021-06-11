Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 47.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

