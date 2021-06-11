Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.