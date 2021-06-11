Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target at $51.67

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,289,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1.44. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

