Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $72.96

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.96.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

