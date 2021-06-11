Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 410.71

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

MGGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MGGT opened at GBX 496.94 ($6.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.26.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.