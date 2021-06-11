Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $56.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,811. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

