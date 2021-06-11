Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target at $75.20

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,692. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

