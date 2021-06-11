Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 794.83

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

Several equities analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 765.60 ($10.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.80). The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 788.08.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

