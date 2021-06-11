Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $100.38

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 755.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

