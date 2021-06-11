Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $57.09

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.