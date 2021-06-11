Brokerages Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target at $7.00

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,731,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

