Brokerages Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target at $7.00

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,731,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.
