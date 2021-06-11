Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 1,382,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,480. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

