Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIXT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

