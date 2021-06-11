Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MIXT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
