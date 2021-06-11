Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $32.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in AxoGen by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. 132,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,980. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

