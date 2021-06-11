Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 38,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Western Union by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,965,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,787,000 after purchasing an additional 363,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.