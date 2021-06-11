Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $128.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

