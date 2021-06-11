Brokerages Anticipate QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts recently commented on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 442,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,189,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $1,357,456.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,287,508 shares of company stock valued at $32,893,750 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

