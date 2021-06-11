Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 7,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

