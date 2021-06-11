Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $195.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $212.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $239.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,127,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

