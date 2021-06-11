Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $192,430. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.