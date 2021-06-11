British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.
BTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
