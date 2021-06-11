British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.