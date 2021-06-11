British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,816.50 ($36.80) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,767.10.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,044,590 and have sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

