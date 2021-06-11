British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
LON BATS opened at GBX 2,816.50 ($36.80) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,767.10.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
