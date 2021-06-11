Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 117,169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

