Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 72,635 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,042,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,140,000 after purchasing an additional 79,443 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,140.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

