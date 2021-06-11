Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 12,463 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $859.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

