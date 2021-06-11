Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $13.77 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.