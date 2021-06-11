Bread Market Capitalization Reaches $14.43 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $425,104.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

