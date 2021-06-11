Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.74 $37.52 million N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

