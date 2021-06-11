Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $285.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 213617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Nigel Payne bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

