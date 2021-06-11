Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

