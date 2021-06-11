Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

