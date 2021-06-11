Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $568,600,000.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $63.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04.

