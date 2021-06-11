Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 145.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

SPG opened at $134.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

