Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,712 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.34 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.