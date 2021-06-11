BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $59.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE BWA opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

