BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $59.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.
NYSE BWA opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.
In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
