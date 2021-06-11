BOOM Trading Down 14.3% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $5.58 million and $1.13 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,904,896 coins and its circulating supply is 778,874,164 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

