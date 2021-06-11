Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Tops $7.00 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $114,254.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00838368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.67 or 0.08417476 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

