Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.10

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1292101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD.B. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.02.

The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

