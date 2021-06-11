BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $202,139.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,857.82 or 0.99968696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00033108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00064541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,287 coins and its circulating supply is 905,499 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

