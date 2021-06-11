BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 443 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AAON were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.08.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

