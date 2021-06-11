BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,828 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $792,200. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.77 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

