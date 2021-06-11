BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

