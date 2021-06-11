BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $659,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 22.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 57,272 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,093 shares of company stock worth $2,177,164. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

