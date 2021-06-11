BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $632,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $982.28 million, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

