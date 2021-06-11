BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $620,000 Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 949.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TLK opened at $25.54 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

