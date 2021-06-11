Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 13,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,648. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of -43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

BRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $192,154. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.