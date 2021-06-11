Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 646 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

PSX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 11,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

