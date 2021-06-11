Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,042.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 20,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.