Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESML stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. 112,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63.

