Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 814 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

